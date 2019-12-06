Fire and Rescue

DEC. 5 to DEC. 6
First Responder - Paris
10:47 to 10:52 a.m., 3711 Castlegate Drive.
12:33 to 12:39 p.m., 150 SE 47th St.
2:34 to 2:54 pm., 3745 Eagle Bend Drive.
5:46 to 6:02 p.m., 3150 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Maintenance/Out of Service
1:58 to 4:31 p.m., 2009 Bonham St.
