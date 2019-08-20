Dr. Toby Don Crumpler, 71, of Paris, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Christian Fellowship Church, 3410 N. Main St., Paris, TX 75460, with Bro. Cory Jones officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
He was born on Jan. 18, 1948, in Magnolia, Arkansas, to Charlie Travis and Ida Lorena Lewis Crumpler.
He graduated from Magnolia High School in 1966, Southern State College in 1969 and the University of Arkansas School of Medicine in 1973 where he served his internship. He served his surgical residency from 1973 to 1978 at Oklahoma Tulsa Medical College.
He was a member of the medical staff at St Joseph Hospital, later known as Paris Regional Medical Center, as a board certified general surgeon and served the Paris community from 1979 until he retired in 2012.
He enjoyed shooting at the Paris Rifle Range, participating in area rifle matches and quail hunting with his closest friends.
During his many trips to Yellowstone, which he fondly called “God’s Country,” he developed a passion for landscape and wildlife photography and later traveled to Alaska, the Smoky Mountains and Moab, capturing many cherished photos.
He is survived by his wife, Suetta Jean; one son, Aaron Lane Crumpler, of Blossom; his first wife, Mary Lou Crumpler, of Fort Worth; and their two daughters, Jennifer Christine Pussinen and husband, Major Leonard Henry Pussinen Jr., USMC, of Fort Worth, Amy Marie Graham and husband, Nicholas Christian Graham, Lt Colonel, USAF, of Half Moon New York and their three children, Kellen Richard, Owen Henry and Ashlyn Olivia; his sister-in-law, Phyllis Crumpler; niece, Caitlin Cashion (Crumpler) and daughter, Madeline.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
