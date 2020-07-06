Billy Reynolds, 74, of Cooper, Texas passed away at Birchwood Nursing Home, Cooper, Texas on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Peaceful Rest Funeral Home Chapel, Cooper, Texas. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Ignite Ministries Church, 628 FM 1528, Cooper, Texas. Services are under the direction of Peaceful Rest Funeral Home, Cooper, Texas.
