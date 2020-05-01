Fannin County Health Official Dr. James. Froelich III reported 23 total cases of the coronavirus in the county Friday.
For the first time in Fannin County, a resident of a long-term health care facility tested positive for the virus. A person incarcerated in a Fannin County facility also has the virus and has been quarantined along with others potentially exposed to the inmate.
Two of the six new cases are from the same residence in the Trenton area, and one is from Ivanhoe. A man in Telephone also tested positive, bringing the total cases from 17 to 23.
“Due to a robust response by administration at the Sam Rayburn Memorial VA Medical Center, no new cases have been reported there this week. A probable Covid-19 case in a nursing home resident was reported to the County Health Authority, and the four residents in the same suite were quarantined until the SARS-2 virus test was returned. That test came back on Thursday and was negative. The facility will continue to monitor those residents,” Froelich wrote in a release.
One of the cases was reported from the mobile testing center conducted by the Texas National Guard on Wednesday, according to Froelich.
“As this increase in positive test shows, the virus is still active in the community. When more and more businesses and activities are resumed, please be smart: wash often, continue to practice social distancing and wear your masks when in public,” Froelich wrote.
