Betty Lou Hart, of Brookston went to be with her Lord on June 3, 2020 at the age of 92.
She was born on July 17, 1927 in Houston, Texas, to Henry Ellis and Grace Falk Cook.
The family settled in Houston, Texas during her high school years and she graduated from Milby High School in 1944 where she met the love of her life, Ralph Hart in Geometry class. They were married March 5, 1945. The family purchased a farm near Brookston in 1960 and shortly thereafter, Betty became seriously ill, and spent a year in the hospital having multiple amputations. But, don’t call her handicapped. She often said that the only place people were handicapped was between the ears-when they thought they were handicapped, they were. She said when someone wanted to do something, they would figure out a way to do it with their limitations.
Betty was a farmer’s wife, driving a tractor, feeding pigs and milking the family milk cow. She always had a garden to feed her family from. She cooked for and raised 5 kids. She was active in parent activities at West Lamar School with her children. She worked as an accountant at several places in Paris and later owned a nursery where she used her green thumb to raise and sell plants until her retirement.
Betty attended Paris Bible Church. She taught women’s Sunday school classes for much of her life. She taught a bible study at Paris women’s shelter for years. She was deeply concerned about the spiritual health of her family, friends and those God brought her in contact with. She took up playing the keyboard which she dearly enjoyed.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Pine Tree Ranch for caring for Betty the last years of her life. They also wish to thank Becky Tubner for ministering to Betty in so many ways in the later years of her life.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Henry E. and Grace Cook; and eldest son, Richard Wayne Hart.
She is survived by her brother, Carl Cook and wife, Beulah; her children, Steven Paul Hart and wife, Donna, David Ralph Hart and Sherry, Margaret Grace Hart, Linda Ruth and husband, Mark; and grandchildren, Richard Jr., Nathan, Jonathan, Josh, Shelly and Lindy.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel, with family visitation on Saturday at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christians in Action or the Gideons.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.fry-gibbs.com.
