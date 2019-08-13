Good morning, Red River Valley!
Today's continued heat advisory marks the seventh consecutive day of dangerous temperatures with heat indices in excess of 105 degrees. The forecast high today is 100 degrees with a heat index value of 107. An excessive heat warning for Delta, Fannin and Lamar counties issued by the National Weather Service for today has been cancelled as meteorologists believe the period of dangerous heat will be short-lived before scattered showers and thunderstorms develop.
That will be the result of a cold front making its way south into the area. Storms, if they form, will bring a considerable threat for downburst winds, meteorologists warn. Some winds may be severe. Lightning also will be a hazard.
All counties remain under a heat advisory today, with Fannin, Delta, Lamar and Choctaw counties' in effect through 8 p.m. Today's heat advisory for Red River County remains in effect through 7 p.m.
"Be sure to check on persons with health problems and the elderly, as they are the most susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Never leave young children or pets in an enclosed vehicle, even for a short time, as temperatures can quickly rise to life threatening levels," the advisories state.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water."
Don't forget to check on neighbors, children and pets, and stay cool today. Have a great Tuesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.