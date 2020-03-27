LUTHERAN
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church LCMS
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will not have church service this Sunday.
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church is at 3180 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX 75460. For more information, call Pastor Naveen Nischal at 903-249-1041 or email nnishal@gmailcom.
Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS
Divine service at Grace Lutheran Church, LCMS, begins at 9 a.m. with Sunday school and Bible class following at 10:30 a.m.
The Sacrament of Holy Communion is celebrated every Sunday.
This Sunday, the sermon text is based on John 8:46-59, and it is titled “The Promise From Before Creation.”
Vespers is set for 7 p.m. each Wednesday through Lent.
Listen to Pastor Byrd’s latest sermon on KPLT 1490/96.3 on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m.
Grace Lutheran Church is at 739 19th St. S.E. Call 903-784-3753 or visit graceluthparistx.com, or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/graceluthparistx/.
CHURCH OF CHRIST
Lamar Avenue Church of Christ
Lamar Avenue Church of Christ has announced it has dismissed all assemblies and activities until further notice. However, Randy Johns, preaching minister for the church, will post two lessons per week on the church website, lacoc.org.
One lesson is to be posted at 10 a.m., on Sunday and the other at 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday.
Lamar Avenue Church of Christ is at 3535 Lamar Ave., across from Paris Towne Shopping Center. For more information, call 903-785-0387, e-mail lacoc@suddenlinkmail.com or visit lacoc.org.
