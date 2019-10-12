MONDAY
PrimeTime: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Sewing.
Red River County Genealogical Society: 7 p.m., Red River County Chamber of Commerce meeting room, speaker Marvin Gorley of Paris, on gathering history about county post offices.
TUESDAY
Lamar County Democrats: 5:30 p.m., That Guy’s Coffee, 117 Clarksville St.
Kiwanis Club of Paris: Noon, Paris Junior College ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St. Chad Graves will discuss Stop The Bleed.
Dragon’s Drama & the Children’s Room: 4 to 5 p.m. every Tuesday through Oct. 22 at Paris Public Library, 326 S. Main St. Dancing, creating characters, face painting, theater games, working with PJC’s theater instructor and students, making new friends.
PrimeTime: 9 a.m., Team Play 42; 10 a.m., Line Dance; 11 a.m., T&T; noon,Alzheimer’s Support Group; 1 p.m., Games; 2 p.m., Mah Jong; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
Valley of the Caddo Archeological Society: 6:30 p.m., Valley of the Caddo Museum, 1115 Bonham St. speaker, Lee Green on pottery, bring examples to identify
WEDNESDAY
PrimeTIme: 8:45 a.m., Steps; 9:30 a.m., Cards; 10 a.m., Aerobics; 11 a.m., Water Joints; 1 p.m., Crochet; 1 p.m., Mexican Train; 2 p.m., Skip-Bo.
THURSDAY
Holy Cross Episcopal Church October Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., King Ranch Chicken, $10 includes homemade pie and a drink, take out orders available,call 903-784-2206, 331 1st St. SE.
Rotary Club of Paris United: Noon, PJC Ballroom, 2400 Clarksville St., speaker, Jim Ayers, Gold Star Military families.
PrimeTime: Team Play 42; 11 a.m., T&T; 11:45 a.m. Food & Fellowship, 1 p.m.,Games; 5 p.m., Happy Age.
