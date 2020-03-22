Edith Mae Rhodes, 77, of Paris, died at 5:14 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Medical City Plano.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the cremation arrangements.
Edith was born May 15, 1942, in Denton, Texas, to Oliver Don and Gertrude Whitfield Patterson. She married Willie Rhodes on Jan. 29, 2004, in Durant, Oklahoma. She was a member of Powderly Church of God and a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, Willie Rhodes; six children, Tommy Lee Russell and wife, Sherie, Allen Russell, Donnie Wayne Russell, Gene Russell, Barbara Jeannette Russell and Patricia Rhodes Davee; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and six siblings, Dorothy Hill, Doris Kruger and husband, L.H., Mary Holland and husband, John, Donald Ray Patterson and wife, Janice, Brenda Evans and husband, Calvin, and Annie Pennington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Frankie Don Patterson; and the father of her children, Homer Russell.
Online condolences may be made to Mrs. Rhodes’ family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
