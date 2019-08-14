Police said Brady Allan Goss, 30, was arrested Tuesday in the 10th block of 10th Street SE after he was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt.
Officers said Goss tried to conceal something inside the car when they stopped him at 7:32 p.m. The officer said he found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the car, and due to Goss’ actions, he was placed under arrest for not wearing a seatbelt. Goss was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Goss will be transferred to Lamar County Jail, police said.
Suspected marijuana, meth leads to arrest
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 1500 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:10 p.m. Tuesday for not having any headlights on. The officer smelled suspected marijuana emitting from the vehicle, which led to a search. The officer found what they believed was marijuana and methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
The driver, 17-year-old Joshua Allen Campbell, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. A juvenile passenger was found to have a warrant and was later transferred to a juvenile facility.
Campbell remained in the county jail without a set bond this morning, according to online records.
Paris man jailed for marijuana possession, felony warrant
Cody Cortez Hill, 23, of Paris, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped for a traffic violation in the 500 block of 10th Street NE at 7:34 p.m. Tuesday when police arrested him on a drug possession charge.
Police said Hill handed an officer a small baggie of suspected marijuana and said he had a pistol under the seat. Hill was charged with possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying a weapon.
Hill was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, police said. That warrant stemmed from an investigation in February 2019 where Hill was stopped for a traffic violation and allegedly ran from the officers.
The driver was released with no charges. Hill was later taken to the Lamar County Jail, where he was not listed among the inmates in online records this morning.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested seven people Tuesday.
