Lamar Soil & Water Conservation No. 415 has partnered with the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, Association of Texas Soil & Water Conservation Districts, Texas Wildlife Association, and Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association to highlight Soil and Water Stewardship Week and the importance of voluntary land stewardship in Texas.
The statewide campaign is Sunday through May 3, and the focus this year is “Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators?”
According to the Kansas Rural Center, pollinators and other beneficial insects are losing ground worldwide. Currently, 25 percent of North American bee species are at risk of extinction.
Why is this important? To begin with, pollination is one of the most fundamental processes sustaining agriculture and natural ecosystems, and most native plants in North America require pollination by insects. Furthermore, pollinators are essential for productive agricultural ecosystems, such as row crop production and agro-forestry, and they ensure the production of fruit and seeds in many crops, grasses, and timber. Likewise, pollinators play a significant role in natural rangeland ecosystems by helping to keep plant communities healthy and reproducing.
It is quite simple. We need pollinators to support rangelands for our wildlife and livestock, to keep our forests productive, and to keep the agricultural crops that we use every day growing.
Lamar Soil & Water Conservation District No. 415 is proud to collaborate with conservation partners across Texas to promote the importance of land stewardship.
The Dust Bowl was a wake-up call in the early 1930s that led to the formation of local Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Texas. Since then, landowners have worked with SWCDs to get voluntary conservation practices on the ground. The decreasing bee population in Texas and the United States is today’s wake-up call. We need pollinators, and we also need good stewards that will implement pollinator-friendly conservation practices to protect and preserve the natural resources of Texas.
The good news is that we know the way. Proper land stewardship always makes the difference. Don’t BEE afraid of conservation, because if we lose pollinators, we do not have a Plan BEE.
For information on “Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators?” visit: www.tsswcb.texas.gov.
