President Donald Trump has recommended the voluntary use of a non-medical grade facial covering, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said may cut the spread of Covid-19 by as much as 50%. Paris Mayor Steve Clifford also issued a supplemental public health emergency order strongly encouraging residents to use facial coverings when visiting stores or pumping gas. Does the use of facial coverings ease your worry about spreading Covid-19?
