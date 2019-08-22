Paris police said they stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of North Collegiate Drive for a traffic violation at 9:03 pm. Wednesday. Officers said the driver, 40-year-old Trenton Wayne Joplin, of Paris, had two outstanding traffic warrants.
During the inventory of his vehicle, officers said they found a small plastic bag with suspected methamphetamine inside. Joplin was charged with possession of a controlled substance. He is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Police assist with Hopkins County car theft
Paris police were dispatched to the 3200 block of North Main Street at 1:32 a.m. Thursday, where they found a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu that had been reported as stolen out of Hopkins County.
The owner of the vehicle was there and said a family member stole the vehicle earlier in the evening. The vehicle had been found through the OnStar system. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said. The owner took back the vehicle.
Police investigating fraudulent check report
Paris police officers said they were dispatched to a fraud call in the 900 block of Clarksville Street at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Reports stated someone cashed a check from a local business recently and the bank returned it, saying it was fraudulent.
The investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 82 calls for service and arrested three people Wednesday.
