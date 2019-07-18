Mary Dell Whiteman, age 93, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Focused Care of Clarksville.
Mary was born on June 22, 1926, in the Madras Community, to Henry and Helen Bledsoe Whiteman.
Since being employed by the Chamber of Commerce in 1950, Mary has always represented this area in an exceptionally competent manner for more than 27 years. She was an avid reader and loved her friends and family.
Preceding her in death are her parents; two brothers, Forrest G. and Donal A. Whiteman; and two sisters, Martha Craig Whiteman and Henry A. “Bit” Whiteman.
Graveside services are set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Madras Cemetery, with Tony Moore and Rick Olmsted officiating. Burial is under the direction of Clarksville Funeral Home.
Survivors include her brother, W.D. Whiteman and wife, Donnie, of Clarksville; four nieces, Martha Whiteman and husband, Tony Moore, of Texarkana, Donna Olmsted and husband, Rick, of Flower Mound, Debbie Roraback and husband, Forrest, of Clarksville and Brenda Booth and husband, Steve, of Clarksville; and two nephews, William D. “Bill” Whiteman Jr. and wife, Janell, of Cash and Wayne Whiteman, of Clarksville; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be made to the Whiteman family at clarksvillefuneralhome.com.
