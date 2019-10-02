Fire and rescue

OCT. 1 to OCT. 2
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
3:42 to 4:11 a.m., 1355 N. Collegiate Drive.
First Responder-Paris
9:06 to 9:26 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
11:44 a.m. to 12:04 p.m., 1830 Martin Luther King Drive.
3:50 to 4:09 p.m., 420 39th St. SE.
8:29 to 8:44 p.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
8:49 to 9:09 p.m., 2466 FR 137.
Public Service
4:23 to 4:30 a.m., 3237 Bonham St.
