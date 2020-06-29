Clarice Green Holt transitioned on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Paris Regional Hospital of natural causes.
Public viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Maxey Funeral Home. A private funeral service (family & program committee only) is set for 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Maxey Funeral Chapel (mask required). Bishop S. F. Evans will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
She is survived by three children, Emmitt Dewan Holt, Fracharn Holt-Wilson and Bradwick Holt, all of Paris, Texas; two sisters, Clarene Green-Montgomery, of Seattle, Washington and Carolyn Green-Akins, of Paris, Texas; three brothers, Samuel Ray Green, of Paris, Texas Alfred Loyce Green and wife, of Paris, Texas, James Henry Green and wife, of Kansas City, Missouri;
grandchildren, Deezha King, Ro-Shanda King, La Meir Watkins, Denetria Fulbright, La Mesa Fulbright, Monique Fulbright, Erin Stewart, Reggie Lane, Sheena McCarty.
Please contact Maxey Funeral Home for live streaming information.
