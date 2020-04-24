Glenna Kathryn Fendley, 100, of Paris, passed away on April 23, 2020 in Legend Healthcare & Rehab.
Private services have been set for 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 under the Evergreen Open Air Chapel with Mike Folmar officiating. Family will not have a set visitation because of the Covid Epidemic but friends and family may call at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday to view and sign the register.
Mrs. Fendley was born on Oct. 1, 1919 in Fords Academy Community, the youngest child of 12, born to David Andrew and Delilah Emmaline Morrison.
She was a member of, Paris Church of Christ.
Family and friends will remember Mrs. Fendley for having a beautiful yard, especially her Azaleas, her cooking, especially her banana pudding, spending time with her family and helping take care of family members who were ill. She will also be remembered for her gorgeous alto voice. She wrote the song that will be sung at her funeral “Promise Land”.
She married Homer Fendley on Aug. 5, 1940 in Paris, Texas. He preceded her in death in 1989. She was also preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Fendley; a foster son, David Maxwell; her parents; and by eight sisters; and three brothers.
Mrs. Fendley is survived by children, Larry Fendley and wife, George Ann, of Frisco, Diane Folmar and husband, Mike, of Paris, Deryl Kim Fendley and wife, Vickie, of Sumner and Darren Fendley, of Paris; daughter-in-law, Linda Fendley, of San Antonio; and 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.