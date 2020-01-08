Across Northeast Texas, city and school administration offices are gearing up for spring elections, with election sign-ups starting Jan. 15 and closing Feb. 14.
On the upcoming spring ballot for in Detroit, the council is also contemplating the city’s economic and social future.
“There’s a lot of things we want to do here,” City Secretary Tami Nix said.
Besides councilmembers Lori Melton, Terri Shelby and Brandon Brown up for re-election, the city is also putting up a referendum to raise the sales tax rate from 7.75% to 8.25%, to be on par with other area cities.
“It’s the same amount they would spend if they went to Blossom, Paris or Clarksville,” Nix said.
The extra half percent would be split among the street maintenance budget, parks and recreation for possible new playground equipment and as funds for incentives for businesses moving to Detroit, Nix said. The city is trying to start an economic development corporation to help direct city growth.
The extra money would also open up other possibilities for the city, she said.
“Not that it would happen immediately, but that frees up money in our streets budget, and (we could hire) an ordinance enforcer or a city cop,” Nix said.
For the Paris City Council, Renae Stone, Bill Trenado, Derrick Hughes and Clayton Pilgrim are up for re-election.
Bogata City Council held its election for the entire council and mayor last year, so no election will take place this year.
On the Clarksville City Council, James Ellis, Patrice Smith, Charlie Metlon, Heath Humphrey and Mayor Ann Rushing are up for re-election.
In Deport, two councilmembers and one mayor are up for re-election. Marilyn Glover and Robert Bailey’s spots and Mayor John Mark Francis are on the ballot.
Donna Thomason, Willie “Bear” Wilkins and Mayor Pro Tem David Phillips are up for re-election on the Cooper City Council.
In Roxton, they have three council positions up for re-election, all for two years: Cody Jones, Tim Walsworth and Shirley Cooper.
The Honey Grove City Council ballot will feature Claude Caffee and Terry Paul Cunningham.
This year, Clarksville ISD might have more than board positions on the ballot, with the board looking into a possible bond referendum for repairs and improvement to Cheatham Elementary School and to remove the old elementary school on Washington Street. Also up for re-election are Robert Beaty and Pam Russell.
For Paris ISD, Becky Norment, Clifton Fendley and Danny Hooten are up for re-election.
Over at North Lamar ISD, on the ballot will be the spots for Sheila Daughtrey and Stephen “Red” Holmes.
On the ballot at Prairiland ISD are places 2, 3 and 6, held by John Dunagan, David Basinger and Michael Sessums, respectively.
Because of the consolidation with Roxton ISD and multi-million dollar school bonds the district is using to expand and update the campuses, this year there will be no school board election at Chisum ISD.
Per the Roxton consolidation agreement, no board member will be up for re-election until 2022. At that time, Travis Ball and Matt Patterson’s position will be on the ballot.
At Honey Grove ISD, Caleb Tindel and Joey Rickman are up for re-election.
At Detroit ISD, Ginny Minter, Cheri Eldridge, and Michael Davis are up for re-election.
Up in Oklahoma, Hugo ISD will be holding their own school board elections, with Dwight Kos’s spot on the ballot. Sign-ups are over for this election, and Kos has drawn a challenger from Larry Alberty.
At Cooper ISD, both the president and vice president’s position will be on the ballot, held now by Thomas Darden and Blake Randall, respectively.
At Rivercrest ISD, up for re-election are David Grider and Craig Eudy.
