Paris police responded to a home burglary in the 1500 block of West Cherry Street at 4:19 p.m. Monday. It was reported that during the daytime hours, someone had entered the residence and stole a PlayStation 4 and games.
The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 83 calls for service and arrested five people on Monday.
