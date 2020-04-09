Humans are naturally resistant to change. We don’t like it. We don’t want it. We will actively fight against it, and even after change has happened, we’ll fight to get back to the way things were.
But change is inevitable, and most of us adapt well enough when the change takes place over time. Thanks to Covid-19, though, change is upon us and it is upon us right now.
Non-essential businesses are closed, and those that remain open are now limiting the number of people who can be inside at once. Shuttered businesses have sent jobless claims through the roof as millions of Americans find themselves without income. We must social distance ourselves and wear facial coverings in public. Parks are closed. Curfews are in place.
The impact of these measures — which have paid off, say government officials at all levels — is chilling on our economy, and given our aversion to change, it’s to be expected that some want restrictions repealed immediately expecting that doing so will let the economy kick into gear and reverse the damage.
It ain’t happening. The damage is done.
Faced with a choice, government officials took the lesser of two evils — enact no restrictions and allow hundreds of thousands to become ill with a disease that takes weeks to recover from if it doesn’t kill you, which would have negatively impacted the economy anyway, or try to save as many lives as possible through proven restrictions that will tank the economy but slow the virus’s spread and keeps the health care system from being overwhelmed.
America’s leadership chose the latter. Sure, America leads the world in Covid-19 cases. As of this morning, the U.S. had 432,438 confirmed cases whereas Spain comes in second with 152,446 cases. But U.S. lives lost to the disease total 7,097 compared to Italy’s 17,669 and Spain’s 15,238.
So, the damage is done. It’s time to stop calling for a return to normal because there is no normal. Even if stores were opened, people are running out of money to spend. For the first time in 10 years, we are in a recession. Recovery will take time.
Let’s knock this virus on its rear by following guidelines so we can turn our attention to getting the U.S. economy on its feet.
Klark Byrd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.