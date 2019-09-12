BONHAM — The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site will welcome visitors Sept. 21 to its annual Farming Heritage Day, a free event which celebrates this Northeast Texas family farm of the mid-20th century with livestock exhibits, classic automobiles, antique tractors, vintage farming implements and hands-on activities.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the historic site will offer 30-minute guided tours of Sam Rayburn’s family home throughout the day beginning in the morning at 11. Afternoon tours will continue at 1, 2 and the last tour begins at 3:15. Registration for a tour upon arrival is required as each tour is limited to 12 guests.
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site, 890 W. State Highway 56, tells the real story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century, in his authentic 1916 home. Preserved as a period time capsule, the two-story home contains all original Rayburn furnishings and housewares.
