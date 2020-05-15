Positive test results for three Lamar County women, ages 48, 47, and 76, brings the county's COVID-19 case count since March to 114, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
Recoveries remain at 31, according to health district director Gina Prestridge. There have been eight deaths in the county, including six associated with an outbreak at Paris Healthcare Center.
Seven of the cases are travel-related, while 107 are community spread.
The cases break down as follows:
•10-19 2 male 1 female
• 20-29- 1 male 8 females
•30-39- 6 males 7 females
•40-49 4 male 13 females
•50-59 5 males 9 females
•60-69 14 males 17 females
•70-79 5 males 11 females
•80 plus 6 males 5 females
