From Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley: A multi-vehicle crash was called into the Paris 911 center this morning at 9:22 a.m. in the 400 block of Johnson Woods Drive, resulting in the death of one man. Preliminary investigation indicates that three vehicles and a trailer were involved along with three men.
A pickup (unit 1) was driving northbound on Johnson Woods Drive. The driver of this vehicle had a reported medical issue, losing control of the pickup and veering off to the right side of the roadway, coming into contact with a parked pickup (unit 2) which struck another parked pickup (unit 3) which crashed into three men, knocking one into a trailer (unit 4) and striking that trailer.
The pickups and trailer were parked in front of a home where a fence was being worked on.
The driver and a passenger of unit 1 and all three men were transported to the hospital by EMS. One of the men who was working on the fence died at the hospital.
The department’s Accident Investigation Team is still investigating the crash. The name of the deceased will not be released, awaiting notification of next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.