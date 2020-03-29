The ASA Archery Tournament scheduled for April in Paris is canceled, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce reports.
“Mike Tyrell, with ASA, and I have been talking over the last few weeks hoping this would not happen, but due to concerns with COVID-19 this decision had to be made. Yes, the event takes place outside, but the Love Civic Center would be packed with people from all over the United States in attendance, as well as on all ranges. Safety guidelines must be followed,” Chamber President Paul Allen said.
“We are extremely disappointed with what is happening, but we will see Paris, Texas, in 2021,” Tyrell said.
ASA has had to reschedule and cancel other events, but there were no available dates to have this one that could take place for certain.
“This is one of those events that everyone looks forward to each year. The archers love coming to Paris, and what they bring to our community is going to be missed by so many. The Tourism and Event cancellations are hitting everyone hard everywhere. All events scheduled through the month of April have been cancelled or postponed,” Allen said.
