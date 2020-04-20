Monday Weather.jpg
A mild and mostly cloudy day is expected today. The winds will be light out of the northeast, becoming easterly by the afternoon.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley! 

It's a bit soupy out there with patchy fog and low clouds thanks to a layer of moisture in the wake of yesterday's cold front, which sparked a severe thunderstorm warning or two.

Today's fog is expected to clear quickly now that the sun is up, and that will allow for a mostly cloudy 73-degree start to the work week. Expect some clouds to stick around for tonight as the low falls to about 55 degrees.

Tuesday will see more clearing and the sun will come out for a mostly sunny, 77-degree day. While we're enjoying the day, low pressure is expected to drop into the region off the Southern Rockies, and it will be dragging a Pacific cold front with it, the National Weather Service says. There will be a low chance for rain Tuesday evening, about 30%, and then an increasing chance of strong to severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday afternoon.

The chance for a storm Wednesday is 80%. The main threats expected are locally heavy rain, large hail and strong winds. All storms are expected to move east during the nighttime hours.

So, prepare for the storm, stay healthy and enjoy your Monday!

Midweek storms.jpg
The next round of showers and thunderstorms will affect the region around mid week as an upper level storm system and a cold front move through the area. Some severe weather will be possible beginning late Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday. Activity should exit to the east late Wednesday night. Check back for updated forecasts for your area as additional details should become known over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News

