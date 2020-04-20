Good morning, Red River Valley!
It's a bit soupy out there with patchy fog and low clouds thanks to a layer of moisture in the wake of yesterday's cold front, which sparked a severe thunderstorm warning or two.
Today's fog is expected to clear quickly now that the sun is up, and that will allow for a mostly cloudy 73-degree start to the work week. Expect some clouds to stick around for tonight as the low falls to about 55 degrees.
Tuesday will see more clearing and the sun will come out for a mostly sunny, 77-degree day. While we're enjoying the day, low pressure is expected to drop into the region off the Southern Rockies, and it will be dragging a Pacific cold front with it, the National Weather Service says. There will be a low chance for rain Tuesday evening, about 30%, and then an increasing chance of strong to severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday afternoon.
The chance for a storm Wednesday is 80%. The main threats expected are locally heavy rain, large hail and strong winds. All storms are expected to move east during the nighttime hours.
So, prepare for the storm, stay healthy and enjoy your Monday!
