APRIL 12 to APRIL 14
Reno Police Department
David Ray Decker II, 33: Public intoxication.
Paris Police Department
Whitney Brooke Wilkerson, 31: Theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750.
Thomas Dale Wells, 31: Public intoxication.
Alvaro Ambrosio Rios, 31: Aggravated assault.
