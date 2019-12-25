William Grady Hadley, 81, of Paris, died on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Heritage House, of Paris. Funeral services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in the Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial will be at Hall Cemetery in Antlers, Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday, prior to the service. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Bill was born on Independence Day in 1938 to W.G. and Edwina Wood Hadley in Cleburne, Texas.
He graduated from high school in Midland and attended Elkins Institute in Dallas learning the television repair trade. Mr. Hadley worked as foreman of the television repair department at Sears retiring after 34 years of service.
He married Evelyn Smith on Nov. 22, 1954, in Midland. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Smith Hadley, of Paris; two children, Wendell Glen Hadley and wife, Lisa, of Midland and Paula Hadley Gonzalez and husband, Al, of Antlers; three grandchildren, Waylon Gerrod Hadley and wife, Mary, of Paris, Callie Hadley Turney and husband, Matthew, of Dumas, Texas and Hannah Hadley Szot and husband, Joshua, of Paris; six great-grandchildren, Ward Gaige Hadley, Wesley Garrett Hadley, Addison Alexis Hadley, Katherine Elizabeth Turney, Teagan Ann Turney and Rhett Palmer Turney; his sister, Rebecca Hadley Shipper, of Splendora, Texas; a sister-in-law, Sandra Smith Hallmark, of Loraine, Texas; and a brother-in-law, Will Smith, of Palm Springs, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frances and Sanford Smith; his brother-in-law, Wayland Smith; and two sisters-in-law, Glenda Smith Cox Prater and Shirley Smith Williams.
Pallbearers will be, Glen Hadley, Al Gonzalez, Gerrod Hadley, Gaige Hadley, Matthew Turney, Wesley Hadley and Joshua Szot.
If desired, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church Debt Retirement Fund.
Online condolences may be made to the Hadley family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.