TODAY
Cooper City Council: 5 p.m., 91 N. Side of the Square, Cooper.
Honey Grove City Council: 7 p.m., 501 N. 6th St., Honey Grove.
Bogata City Council: 7 p.m., 128 N. Main St., Bogata.
Paris City Council: 5:30 p.m., 107. E. Kaufman St.
Chisum ISD Board of Trustees: 5:45 p.m., 3250 C. Church St.
Honey Grove ISD: 6 p.m., 1206 N. 17th St., Honey Grove.
North Lamar Independent School District Board of Trustees: 6 p.m., North Lamar High School, 3201 Lewis Lane.
Reno City Council: 6 p.m., 160 Blackburn st., Reno.
Send listings for The People’s Agenda to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax to 903-785-1263.
