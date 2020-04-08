Fannin County now has four confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services coronavirus report.
Until the two new cases, the county had reported just two positive cases — one a 64-year-old Bonham man who was doing “excellent” when his case was reported March 18 and the second a person younger than 30 who had “a fairly rough time with flu-like symptoms,” including cough and moderate breathing difficulty, county health authority Dr. James Froelich III said March 27. Both cases were travel-related, officials said.
Information about the mode of transmission in the new cases is not yet available.
Delta County also reported its first case, according to the state health services site.
Regionally, Hunt County is now reporting 16 cases; Lamar County is at seven cases and Hopkins County is at four cases.
