The City of Paris Sanitation Department will be closed Tuesday and Christmas day to enjoy the holiday. Normal collection will resume Dec. 26.
The compost site will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, to observe Christmas and New Year’s Day. The compost site will be closed every Saturday in January and February.
For information, call 903-784-9266 or 903-784-9289.
