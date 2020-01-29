Funeral services for Thomas Edward Crawford will be held at Shoals Baptist Church in Hugo, Oklahoma, on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Thomas Crawford was born Dec. 3, 1936, to Elzy and Clara Crawford, in Fort Towson, Oklahoma. He had lived in this area all his life and was a long time member of Shoals Baptist Church.
Thomas E. Crawford, loved and respected father, grandfather, and big brother, went to spend eternity with his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on the evening of Jan. 25, 2020. Thomas served 32 years with the Brotherhood of Teamsters, local 745. He also served his country in the military. Thomas loved his community and served on the water conservation board for many years. He loved fishing, hunting and his cows, but mostly his family. His dream was to have a place where his family could gather and spend time with each other. He accomplished his dream and we, his family, appreciate his hard work and his love for life. Oh, how he will be missed, but remembered in every aspect of our lives.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Elzy and Clara; and a son, Thomas “Skeeter” Crawford.
Thomas is survived by two daughters, Kathy Ballard and husband, Jimmy, of Paris, Texas, and Theresa Estep and husband, Steve, of Hugo, Oklahoma; one son, Dean Crawford and wife, Kellie, of Hugo, Oklahoma; two brothers, Harold Dean Crawford and wife, Sandra, of Carrollton, Texas, and Eddie Crawford and wife, Trinda, of Bullard, Texas; four sisters, Melba Self and husband, John, of Pottsboro, Texas, Betty Wilson and husband, Doug of Princeton, Texas, Barbara Bobo and husband, Keith, of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Wendie Kindle and husband, Dan, of Pawnee, Oklahoma; seven grandchildren, Chris Crawford, Steven Estep, Casy Estep, Taylor Kashurba, Amanda Williams, Skeeter Williams and Nikki Beshirs; 16 great-grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces and friends.
Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at praterlampton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.