Fire and Rescue

SEP. 19 to SEP. 20
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
10:57 to 11:56 p.m., 500 NW Loop 286.
Grass/Brush Fire
5:21 to 5:45 p.m., 920 42nd St. SW.
First Responder-Paris
6:28 to 6:49 a.m., 346 25th St. SW.
7:28 to 7:34 a.m., 2320 E. Price St.
9:25 to 9:41 p.m., N. Main St.
10:06 to 10:11 p.m., 254 28th St. NE.
10:35 to 10:30 p.m., 910 Van Zandt St.
3:22 to 3:28 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
1:11 to 1:39 p.m., 1800 NE Loop 286.
6:52 to 7:27 p.m., 4200 N. Main St.
5:34 to 5:36 a.m., FR 38/CR 36010.
