BONHAM — Fannin County officials reported 17 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 80. The number of deaths at the Mullican long-term health facility was misreported as six, but only five residents have died from Covid-19, the county health authority said. With the correction, the total number of deaths in the county is seven, according to Dr. James Froelich III.
Ten of the new cases have connections to long-term health facilities in the county. The new cases include three men, aged 76, 78, and 84, as well as two women aged 84 and 85. A mass screening found several employees positive, but their counties of residence have not been reported yet, Froelich said.
At another nursing home, four residents and one employee who does not live in the county also tested positive.
The residents of the second facility who tested positive are aged 71, 72, 76, and 84. One other long-term care facility reported its first case in a 68-year-old resident. A third facility also had three employees reported positive, but they live in another county.
County Judge Randy Moore reported that one of the cases involved a Bonham athlete, but the state has not verified that information. New cases in people living at private addresses in the county include a 90-year-old man living near Bonham, a 43-year-old man in Bonham and three individuals, two men and one woman, living at a single address in Bonham. Their ages are 15, 20 and 21, Froelich reported. Two women, one in her 50s and the other in her 80s have also tested positive.
Froelich warned that the number of cases has increased with reopening businesses.
“The marked increase in the number of infections found in nursing home residents is partially the result of increased institutional testing ordered by Governor Abbott. This has increased the number of cases that we are aware of and impacts the Texas reporting of statistics. However, now that Texas businesses have opened to a great extent, it should be noted that hospitalizations from COVID-19 have also markedly increased - people are sick,” he said.
He told the county to continue to wear masks and stay away from tight spaces.
“This is still a dangerous virus and it has not “burned out” as was hoped by many. Please continue to be aware of your environment, wear masks when possible and stay out of crowds in tight spaces. Be smart and do your part,” he concluded.
