Good morning, Red River Valley!

A cold front stretching from Missouri to West Texas will make its move into the region today, bringing with it showers and the chance for thunderstorms. The front looks to enter the Sherman-DFW area in the 1 to 4 p.m. time frame, according to the National Weather Service.

Today is forecast with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 70. Today's heating will play into how strong this afternoon's thunderstorms will be, meteorologists said. Winds will come from the east southeast at about 5 to 10 mph.

End of Week Rainfall.jpg

It's going to be a wet, brisk, and much cooler end to the week as a storm system affects the region and a strong cold front arrives later today. Showers and thunderstorms, some containing very heavy rainfall are expected to increase through the day today, then continue off and on tonight, before sliding east during the day Friday. Widespread rainfall totals of 1-3 inches will be possible, with isolated higher amounts that may result in isolated instances of flash flooding. In addition, a few points on area rivers may reach minor flood stage due to runoff from heavier rains.

Although the cold front is expected to move through the area rather quickly, rain chances will only go up tonight, to 80%. The overnight low will be around 50 as a 10 mph wind from the northeast keeps colder air in the region. 

Expect a bitter Friday - the high is forecast at just 55 degrees - with showers and thunderstorms remaining likely throughout the day. Rainfall chance? About 60%. 

Temperatures will rebound Saturday, back almost to 70, and then drop again to the low 60s for Sunday, though sunny weather is expected to prevail.

This weekend.jpg

Great weather is on tap this weekend (October 26, 27) with mostly clear skies and light winds prevailing. Expect daytime high temperatures in the 60s on Saturday and 70s on Sunday with morning lows in the 40s on both days!

Bring the umbrella, and have a great Thursday!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.