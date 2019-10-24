Good morning, Red River Valley!
A cold front stretching from Missouri to West Texas will make its move into the region today, bringing with it showers and the chance for thunderstorms. The front looks to enter the Sherman-DFW area in the 1 to 4 p.m. time frame, according to the National Weather Service.
Today is forecast with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 70. Today's heating will play into how strong this afternoon's thunderstorms will be, meteorologists said. Winds will come from the east southeast at about 5 to 10 mph.
Although the cold front is expected to move through the area rather quickly, rain chances will only go up tonight, to 80%. The overnight low will be around 50 as a 10 mph wind from the northeast keeps colder air in the region.
Expect a bitter Friday - the high is forecast at just 55 degrees - with showers and thunderstorms remaining likely throughout the day. Rainfall chance? About 60%.
Temperatures will rebound Saturday, back almost to 70, and then drop again to the low 60s for Sunday, though sunny weather is expected to prevail.
Bring the umbrella, and have a great Thursday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.