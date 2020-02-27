Fire and rescue

FEB. 26 to FEB. 27
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
1:59 to 2:09 p.m., 1518 Lamar Ave.
First Responder-Paris
7:16 to 7:37 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
8:19 to 8:48 a.m., 4005 Lamar Ave.
1:06 to 1:29 p.m. 604 E. Price St.
3:21 to 3:54 p.m., 109 19th St. NW.
5:49 to 5:51 p.m., 510 E. Front St., Blossom.
5:50 to 5:52 p.m., 510 E. Front St., Blossom.
5:52 to 6:28 p.m., 510 E. Front St., Blossom.
6:11 to 6:40 p.m.,3215 N. Main St.
6:47 to 7:04 p.m., 3820 Lamar Ave.
7:37 to 7:55 p.m., 2440 Hubbard St.
8:33 to 9:04 p.m., 4000 47th St. NE.
1:59 to 2:33 a.m., 500 MW Loop 286.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
12:17 to 12:49 p.m., 3300 Lamar Ave.
12:39 to 12:53 p.m., 520 Clarksville St.
Public Service
9:02 to 9:09 a.m., 3281 Hubbard St.
