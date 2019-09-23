SEP. 20 to SEP. 23
FD Assist Police
12:53 to 1:10 p.m., 645 E Austin St.
8:34 to 8:45 a.m., 1600 SE 3rd St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
6:06 to 6:19 a.m., 400 SW 4th St.
9:00 to 9:10 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
10:49 to 11:20 a.m., 1388 W Kaufman St.
Vehicle Fire
10:51 to 11:07 a.m., 3825 Lamar Ave.
First Responder - Paris
12:32 to 12:50 p.m., 425 NE Loop 286.
1:08 to 1:27 p.m., 875 S Collegiate Drive.
4:02 to 4:23 p.m., 1400 W Washington St.
6:10 to 6:32 p.m., 1400 W Washington St.
7:35 to 7:55 p.m., 3450 Robin Road.
6:23 to 6:33 a.m., 254 NE 28th St.
6:31 to 6:57 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
10:10 to 10:23 a.m., 1143 SE 13th St.
11:11 to 11:36 a.m., 1848 Maple Ave.
4:21 to 4:36 p.m., Grand Ave.
6:35 to 7:02 p.m., 125 W Neagle Ave.
7:20 to 7:34 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
7:40 to 7:56 p.m., 1715 N Main St.
7:55 to 8:10 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
8:34 to 8:52 p.m., 1045 SE 31st St.
2:12 to 2:20 a.m., 217 GWH PHA.
2:20 to 2:42 a.m., 429 NE Loop 286.
3:05 to 3:11 a.m., 254 NE 28th St.
5:38 to 5:45 a.m., 254 NE 28th St.
7:53 to 8:25 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
8:33 to 8:55 a.m., 420 Grand Ave.
10:36 to 10:53 a.m., 925 Clarksville St.
11:17 to 11:27 a.m., 1031 S Collegiate Drive.
2:54 to 3:40 p.m., 3408 Clarksville St.
3:20 to 3:35 p.m., 320 Stone Ave.
5:16 to 5:40 p.m., 2345 E Cherry St.
5:24 to 5:41 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
8:17 to 8:27 p.m., 3003 Bonham St.
8:18 to 9:01 p.m.,1325 NE 22nd St.
8:19 to 8:33 p.m., 670 SE 9th St.
9:43 to 10:05 p.m., 408 GWH PHA.
3:05 to 3:28 a.m., 1400 W Washington St.
5:56 to 6:16 a.m., 2235 E Cherry St,
Vehicle Crash w/ Injury
8:24 to 8:35 a.m., 6986 FM 195.
11:44 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., 9900 FM 195.
2:06 to 2:37 p.m., 322 Lamar Ave.
2:46 to 3:05 p.m., FM 9095/CR 13400.
Hazmat Incident
9:01 to 9:08 a.m., 1900 Bonham St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
10:17 to 1:35 a.m., 1400 W Kaufman St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.