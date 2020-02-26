Clara Jo Allen Cain

Clara Jo “Jody” Allen Cain, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by family.
A celebration of life will be this summer in Paris, Texas.
She was born on Dec. 14, 1928, in Frederick, Oklahoma, to Helen Margaret Marner and Charles Layton Allen. She was raised as “Jody” in El Paso, Texas, by her mother and beloved grandparents, Edward and Ola Rimple Marner.
At age 10, her mother married Chester McElyea, who was in the 7th Cavalry at Fort Bliss, Texas. They later relocated to Junction City, Kansas.
In 1946, while staying with family in Paris, Texas, she graduated from Paris High School. On a blind date in Paris, the summer of 1946, she met her future husband, Burt Hoyd Cain, while he was home from service in WWII in the US Army. She said he was a tall, handsome Paris boy who swept her off her feet. In search of employment, Burt traveled to southern California, where he was hired by the Los Angeles Police Department. He then proposed marriage and sent a train ticket to Clara to join him in Los Angeles. They were married July 29, 1947, in Glendale, California, and Burt started work on Aug. 1, 1947, as a Los Angeles police officer. Promoting from police officer/jailer, to narcotics detective, he remained on the LAPD for 28 years, becoming the department’s first narcotics investigator. After retirement from the LAPD, he worked another six years for the City of Los Angeles as a polygraph examiner. Upon retirement, they returned to Burt’s home place of Paris, Lamar County, Texas.
Before beginning a family, Clara was employed as a stenographer for Pacific Bell Telephone Co., in Van Nuys and Glendale, California. She was very social and never met a stranger. While raising three children in Burbank, California, she was involved in PTA, crocheting clubs and church activities.
After returning to Paris, Texas, she enjoyed meeting new people and became a member of the Paris Newcomers Club in 1984, serving as President in 1993. She also joined the Joy of Nature Garden Club, where she also served as president. She spent many happy years developing flower gardens at their homes, constantly learning and improving her hobby. She was a self-taught Master Gardener and often shared plants with friends and family, constantly teaching the next generation. While gardening at her retirement home in Paris, built by their son, Leroy, in 1983, she became interested in the birds that frequented her flowers and the wooded area. Specifically, bluebirds and hummingbirds. She became an avid student and bird lover, eventually focusing her studies on hummingbirds. Her love of birds gained her local recognition as “The Hummingbird Lady.” She often gave lectures on different species, including their mating and migration habits.
In retirement they often traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, to meet friends, see shows and enjoy the growing city. In 1983, while in Las Vegas, and after losing $20 at a slot machine, she decided her money was better spent with gifts she could take home. Thus beginning her life-long quest to collect all things “hummingbird.” She was published in Birds & Blooms Extra Magazine in November 2006 and in The Paris News for her extraordinary hummingbird collection of more than 2,204 items. She was often known to say, “I never knew such a small creature could bring me so much joy. From those in my collection, to the extraordinary birds I see outside, hummingbirds will always be a part of my life.” She was a charter member of The Hummingbird Society, Sedona, Arizona.
She is survived by three children, Charles Edward Cain (Pamela), of Blue Springs, Missouri, Leroy Allen Cain, of Naalehu, Hawaii, and Patricia Ann Hancock, of Columbia, Missouri; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Burt H. Cain; mother; and grandparents; uncle, Joseph Marner; brother and sister-in-law, James L. and Susie Cain and their son, Jimmy Cain.
Wife, mother and Mama to her grandchildren, she was a lover of God and family, as well as all flowers, birds and animals in nature. She will be dearly missed. In the meantime, she wanted us to know she will be working in the gardens of love, awaiting our arrival.
Thank you to the exceptional staff of Smithton Village at the Neighborhoods and Colony Point for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to: The Hummingbird Society, online @ HummingbirdSociety.org or by check mailed to 6560 State Route 179, Suite 124, Sedona AZ 86351 and The Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences can be left online for the family at parkermillard.com.
