Two Paris residents remained in the Lamar County Jail this morning without set bonds on multiple drug charges after Paris police executed a search warrant at 2:46 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Graham Street.
Police said they found about 2 pounds of suspected marijuana and more than 50 grams of THC oil during the search.
Marcus Dewayne Smith, 26, and Whitnee Allison Lewis, 33, were arrested and charged with manufacturing or delivering a penalty group 2 controlled substance of more than 4 grams but less than 400 grams and possession of marijuana of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds. Smith was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 90 calls for service and arrested four people Thursday.
