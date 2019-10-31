The Novice Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual “All You Can Eat Chili Supper” Fundraiser from noon until 8 p.m. Friday. On the menu is hot, medium, mild and turkey chili, stew, beans, cornbread, hot dogs, Frito pies and homemade desserts.
Door prizes will be given away and homemade desserts will auctioned.
Chili supper prices are $8 for adults, $4 for children 4-11 and children under the age of 4 are free.
A drawing for a Model 110 Savage Apex Predator 6.5 Creedmore hunting rifle is set for 8 p.m. and participants do not have to be present to win. Tickets for drawing are $1 each or 6 for $5.
The public is invited. The Novice Volunteer Fire Department is at 13834 FM 195.
