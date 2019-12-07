Monday
North Lamar High School: TSTA Silent auction for scholarships, library, open to the public. NLISD Board, 6 p.m., administration office.
Tuesday
North Lamar High School: TSTA Silent auction for scholarships, library, open to the public. Higgins Elementary School: Kindergarten students will visit at the North Pole.
Parker Elementary School: Students will take pictures with Santa.
Stone Middle School: 6 p.m., Christmas Band Concert, at the North Lamar High School auditorium
Thursday
North Lamar High School: TSTA Silent auction for scholarships, library, open to the public.
Everett Elementary School: Pictures with Santa.
Higgins Elementary School: PPCD, ECC and Pre-K visit the North Pole.
Bailey Intermediate School: 8:30 a.m., Spelling Bee, library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.