Distance learning begins Monday at North Lamar ISD as schools close another week because of COVID-19, according to Superintendent Kelli Stewart.
“The district has set forth a contingency plan as we begin at-home learning while students are away from the classroom,” Stewart said in an online letter to parents after Lamar County superintendents announced schools would be closed at least until March 27. On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered schools to close at least until April 2.
“While there are currently no reported cases in Lamar County, we continue to work in partnership with the Lamar County Health Department and our local officials,” Stewart said. As of late Thursday afternoon, the local health department has reported one confirmed case.
All Lamar and neighboring county school districts have announced the use of online instruction in addition to instructional packets for students who do not have internet access. For North Lamar students, packets will be distributed from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at campuses throughout the district.
Laptops will be provided for middle and high school students for temporary use, and they can be checked out Monday from campus libraries during the same hours as packet distribution.
“Google Classroom is the primary tool for at-home student learning,” Stewart said. “Teachers will upload content, assignments and activities and students will be responsible for completing assignments and activities per teacher instructions. Communication between staff and students will take place through school email accounts, and students are encouraged to email teachers if they have questions.”
For preschool and elementary students, Education Galaxy will be the primary tool for at-home learning. Worksheets from the program will be provided for students who do not have internet access, she said.
Grade-level plans and updates will be available on the North Lamar website and included in the instructional packets for reading, writing, math, science and social studies.
“Campuses will have grade-level resource bags with written information and a packet for instruction, including paper and a pencil, for pick up if internet capability is not available in the home,” Stewart said.
Assignments will be distributed on Mondays and expected to be returned the following Monday as long as schools remain closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.