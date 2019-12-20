BLOSSOM — For more than 25 years, Biddie Whitley has been the loving caretaker of the Knights of Honor Cemetery here. She’s the person who sold burial plots and took care of landscaping needs.
When Charles Fendley called me earlier this week to tell me of a plaque the cemetery board presented Biddie, and asked me to do a story, I had no idea what an interesting interview I would be privileged to conduct. I stopped by her home Tuesday morning on FM 194 right next to the cemetery.
Her love for the cemetery she and her late husband, Kenneth “Bud” Whitley, began taking care of in the early 1990s became apparent when she told me the story of a man who for years drove through the cemetery, often visiting with her while she was mowing or doing other grounds work.
When he died, Biddie said his daughters came to her wanting to buy a gravesite.
“One of them told me they did not know why their dad wanted to be buried at the cemetery because they had no other relatives buried there,” Biddie said. “I told her about our visits and how when someone is buried here they become part of my family.
“She told me her dad had mentioned our visits, and after talking with me she understood why he wanted to be buried at Knights of Honor,” Biddie continued.”I try to be respectful, not pushy. I want people to be comfortable where they choose to be. In my heart they are part of my family.”
Not only did I quickly realize her love for those buried in the cemetery and their families, I learned about Biddie’s ability to find unmarked gravesites using two pieces of barbed wire.
She shared how she came to possess the gift.
“My husband used to laugh when I tried the wires because they never would work for me,” Biddie said with a grin on her face. “He would say, ‘you may be an old witch but you ain’t witch enough.”
After he died in 1996, Biddie had a need to test a portion of the cemetery to see if there might have been an unmarked grave.
“I pulled out Kenneth’s wires out and walked across a known grave and they crossed,” she said.
“Then I went to an area I knew there wasn’t a grave. I kept walking and they didn’t cross until I got to a grave. It would cross over every grave.”
She explained how the wires work.
“The wires are bent so you can hold them,” she said. “When you are walking, you hold them loose in your hand, and when you cross a grave the wires will cross. Don’t look at them Look straight ahead. You can feel them when they cross.”
Although saddened a bit by her inability to take care of the cemetery any more, Biddie says she has more time to take care of her flowers (she has quite the green thumb) and to spend with family.
Her only child, Kevin, and wife, Kelly, along with grandsons Cade, 18, a senior at Paris High School, and Luke, 6, live in Reno and visit often.
One thing is for certain. Newly named caretakers Calvin and Beverly Graham have some mighty big shoes to fill. Hopefully they have a couple pieces of cooperative barbwire.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or mary.madewell@theparisnews.com. Her column is published on Friday.
