Chisum High School has announced its honor rolls for the 4th six weeks reporting periods of the 2019-20 school year.
A Honor Roll:
Tinslee Allan, Chace Boyd, Matthew Cox, Payden Erwin, Grace Hawthorne, Peyton Holland, Jeffrey Hurst, Julia Marrero, Brylea Marshall, Aidan Rhea, Isabella Theye, Serena Whatley, Bryce Wise, Kristen Young, Allison Blyton, Luke Fettke, Keaston Lawrence, Monica Litchfield, Harmony Marsh, Evan Martin, LJ McAlphin, America Munoz, Peyton Nipp, Adrian Norris, Kristen Parson, Jacob Peralta, Jenna Wieler, Evan Wood, Evan Braziel, Opal Carter, Cayden Day, Maddison Dorner, Abigail Froese, Veronica Froese, Connar Haban, Colton Hale, Caleb Latham, Emmanuel Munoz-Tovar, Summer Newsom, Stephanie Peters, Grace Preston, Kanon Tongson, Kaci Williams, Brittni Aguinaga, Caleb Ashley, Kaleb Ball, Alexis Brown, Hunter Carter, Danielle Cox, Bailee Dawes, Gage Dollins, Harmony Edwards, Melody Edwards, Brailye Fleming, Trevor Gilliam, Ryan Graham, Judy Guenter, Damon Hall, Hannah Hurst, Oliva Hutchings, Chloe Miller, Allyson Moffitt, Brianna Rogers, Madison Sanders, Phoebe Smith, Hayden Todd, Trenton Tyler and Amy Wieler.
A/B Honor Roll
Alan Aguinaga, Mark Blyton, Jayden Bradberry, Hayden Braziel, Cohen Bridges, Katelyn Essary, Caprice Fontenot, Christopher Giesbrecht, Kyle Goss, Madisyn Hart, Jonathan Herron, Lindse Mead, Cabl Pickering, Karli Shelton, Nickolas Tassin, Kelsea Ball, Brooke Bridges, Aubrey Brooks, Garrett Buhrmester, Dylan Burrows, Benjamin Castro, Maddison Cupit, Zoe England, Hannah Ford, Ty’Daerious Gray, Collin Haban, Cade Hamil, Presli Hevron, Gwyneth Hostetler, Kobin Jones, Colton Killingsworth, Lila Lanning, Kason Merritt, Merceydez Ortega, John Perez, Joseph Sanders, Travis Thiessen, Haylie Boyd, Jaycee Brooks, Delaney Brown, Tanner Collins, Alexis Copeland, Collin Coplin, Fernando Coronado, Bailey Espy, Lannie Farris, Julia Giesbrecht, Garrett Golden, George Gribble, Hailey Hoskins, Jordyn Lawson, Jordan Leverett, Lillian McGhee, Jacob Myers, Prestridge, Chloe Prestridge, Joel Richards, Virgle Scales, Karson Stephens, Corbin Weems, Riley Williams, Gabrielle Wood, Trevor Young, Braden Baker, Taryan Baker, Isaac Boehlar, Jackson Briscoe, Bobbie Clark, Kiara Craig, Jason Cullum, Lane Fettke, Kenyon Fortner, Cherise Howser, Jayla Johnson, Autumn Lane, Kaylyn McCoy, Tyler Mead, Jason Mitchell, Gideon Newman, Labuln Norris, William Norris, Kathy Nowell, Carley Pickering, Ryan Pickering, Gracie Pinckard, Arial Roberts, Dillon Springfield, Tristan Thornton, Jenna Thurman and Kolton Welch.
