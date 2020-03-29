Local grocery stores are improving operating procedures to deal with product shortages and employees’ welfare.
To allow time to restock shelves, companies have implemented new store hours. Walmart will be open from 7 a.m to 8:30 p.m. Brookshire’s will open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
An automated message informs callers that Walmart is unable to confirm product availability for customers over the phone.
Although big retailers are running low on products, local stores such as David’s Meat Market have seen noticeable increases in sales that started about a week and a half ago.
“We were the only ones in town with meat,” said Tamara Spellman, a front end worker for the store. “We have had a truck every day.”
So far, the only limits to how much customers can buy has been on hamburger meat — the store’s most popular item — and chicken breast.
Brookshire’s started preparing for the upcoming shortages weeks in advance.
“We saw the shortage coming six to eight weeks ago and executives started to formulate a plan,” said Rosemary Jones, Brookshire’s executive vice chief people officer.
Measures have been implemented to ensure that those more vulnerable to the virus are able to get necessary provisions.
“With senior citizens, the first hour of each morning, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., is dedicated to them. There are given discounts on a daily basis. We ask our customers if a senior citizen is behind them to let them come to the front so that they don’t have to wait long,” Jones said.
Brookshire’s also offers Instacart services in which customers can order their groceries online and have them delivered.
Walmart has an hour dedicated for senior shopping on Tuesdays before the store opens with pharmacies and vision centers also being open, according to a statement released by the company.
To keep stores as clean as possible, both retailers thoroughly clean and disinfect every day. Hand sanitizers are available for customers’ and employees’ use. Signs are displayed around stores to remind visitors of proper hygiene protocol.
Both companies are following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, managers said.
