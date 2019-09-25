Patricia Delane “Pat” Talley, 79, of Deport, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Legend Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled memorial services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Pavilion of Highland Cemetery, in Deport, with Geneva Norwood officiating.
Pat, the daughter of Clarence and Lillie Mae Kincaid Gardner, was born on July 13, 1940, in Lamar County.
On Sept. 27, 1958, she married Travis N. Talley, building 48 years of family and memories before his death in 2006. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Smith; a grandson; Jace Short; and a sister, Betty Gardner.
She graduated from Deport High School and worked several years at Deport Nursing Home. Pat was proud to have been the receptionist at Wood Funeral Home for a number of years.
Survivors include her son, Travis “Tuffy” Talley, of Deport; a granddaughter-in-law, Shelley Short, of Deport; a brother, Melvin Kincaid and wife, Virginia, of Kaufman; and three sisters-in-law, Pat Smith, Ruth Wear and husband, Don and Liz Talley; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
