AUG. 31 to Sept. 3
Paris Police Department
Billie Markus King, 27: Criminal mischief, less than $100 but more than $750.
Nicole Renee Day, 30: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
David Victor Pena Reyes, 37: three counts of violation of a bond or protective order.
Leisa Thibodeaux, 53: Motion to revoke probation for credit or debit card abuse.
Alante Laron Ginyard, 26: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Tyree Contea Hearn, 41: Driving while intoxicated.
Shyorian Washington, 18: Failure to identify as a fugitive.
Darriyeon Donte Hill, 33: Driving while intoxicated, second offense, and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Rahiem Monroe, 26: Theft of property, less than $750 but more than $2,500.
Audumn Helenlynn Strickland, 28: Motion to revoke probation for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Brian Ray Ottmo, 35: Driving while license invalid, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to appear.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
David Ray Brown, 56: Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Charles Wayne Canida, 60: Passenger not secured by a seatbelt.
Joseph August Maye, 31: Passenger not secured by a seatbelt.
Bradley Clinton Allen, 36: Passenger not secured by a seatbelt.
George Ragas, 40: Order resetting bond for manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1.
Tiffany Anne McCann, 28: Judgement nisi for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
David Bryant, 54: Continuous violence against the family.
Department of Public Safety
Toby Jack Tidwell, 49: Public intoxication.
Joshua Glynn Todd, 36: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 4 grams but more than 1 gram, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
