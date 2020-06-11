Summer art brings fun crafts (copy)
Paris News File Photo

Camp SMILE, martial arts instruction, water fun Fridays and sports camps, all are on the agenda for this year’s Paris Summer Fun program.

Registration is open and available at the Public Works Administration building, 50 W. Hickory St. or online at paristexasprograms.coursestorm.com.

Classes differ in price from free to $40, and the programs run for different lengths of time, from one to six weeks. They include archery, crafts, golf camp, yoga, writing, cooking and more.

Programs begin Monday at CitySquare Paris and Oak Park.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine.

