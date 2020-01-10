From applying tourniquets to stuffing wounds, the Civilian Response to Active Shooter & Stop the Bleed Class presented practical advice and hands-on practice to 30 Paris citizens Thursday night at Station 1.
The goal? Teach others to take action, Paris Fire Capt. Chad Graves said.
“The better we can prepare our community, the better that we can respond to (an active shooter),” Graves said. “We’ve done training for our first responders — we continue to train — but we want to get this information out to the public because they’re going to be there, they’re going to be directly affected.”
Graves gave a presentation on active shooter scenarios, going over shooter profiles and examining several case studies, from the Columbine shooting to the Station nightclub fire. The class discussed the three stages of reaction: denial, deliberation and decision, as well as the ADD responses to a threat: avoid, deny, defend.
Recognizing the three stages of response was the primary takeaway for the audience, Graves hoped.
“The quicker we can move through those, the better it is for us and the people around us,” he said. “The quicker we realize what’s going on and we can take action, the less likely someone will be injured.”
Later, the class practiced applying tourniquets, stuffing wounds with gauze and basic first aid for treating traumatic bleeding.
“It’s important, if something like this was to happen, that they have the ability to take action on their own behalf if we ever get there,” Graves said.
The class also discussed how local first responders handle active shooter incidents, from law enforcement to fire and EMS personnel. Graves noted all Paris fire trucks now carry bulletproof vests, thanks to ever-evolving first aid and shooter training.
Participant Joe Farmer said the class reinforced concepts he was familiar with in his work as a security officer. He often reiterates the importance of staying prepared, he said.
“It’s a reminder that there are bad people out there and how important it is to protect yourself,” Farmer said. “It’s like I always tell my wife: it’s about knowing your exits and having a plan.”
Charli Gabeline, a nurse, also found the class helpful.
“It definitely can be used, not just at work but also personally,” she said.
The course is all about teaching everyday citizens the basics to assist themselves while “the cavalry” is on the way, Graves told the class. In an emergency situation, every minute counts, and stopping a bleed can save a life, he said.
“If they can make a difference for themselves, their loved ones, other citizens, that’s important. We want to have a well-prepared community. Not only for this, but other things,” Graves said.
