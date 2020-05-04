Paris Junior College graduates will be recognized in a virtual commencement ceremony on May 22. Students are being offered curbside pickup of their caps and gowns. They are also being asked to submit a photo to be made into a video of the graduation ceremony.
Caps and gowns are pre-ordered in a range of heights and sizes and students will keep them after the ceremony. Paris Junior College is providing the academic apparel at no cost to the student. Caps and gowns will be distributed according to the following schedule.
Students may designate someone else to pick up their regalia on their behalf if the schedule does not accommodate them.
Sulphur Springs Center, 1137 Loop 301 East, Sulphur Springs, TX
May 6, 7 a.m. to noon
May 7, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Greenville Center, 6500 Monty Stratton Parkway, Greenville, TX
May 6, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
May 7, 7 a.m. - noon
Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX
May 12, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
May 13, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
During the ceremony, photos of graduates with each name displayed will be shown. Those wishing to have their photograph appear as part of the ceremony must submit them by May 15 to 2020grad@parisjc.edu.
Students should take the photograph wearing their cap and gown. Suggested attire for men includes a light-colored shirt and tie and dark slacks and for women includes dresses or dark colored slacks.
Find information at www.parisjc.edu/graduation.
