Good morning, Red River Valley!
With more rain on the way and saturated area soils, a Flash Flood Watch issued around noon Tuesday will continue for Lamar, Delta and Fannin counties through this evening. There's a daylong 70% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, especially this morning and again overnight. Otherwise, today will be cloudy with a high near 74. South winds may gust as high as 20 mph, the National Weather Service warns. The overnight low should be around 66 degrees.
Rain chances really ramp up into Thursday, up to 100%, as the high gets back to around 76 degrees. Expect another gusty day with sustained south southwest winds around 15 mph and gusts to 20 mph. And just as fast as rain chances increase, they should fall off Thursday night, down to about 20%, under a mostly cloudy sky as the low gets to about 49.
Friday will have a 40% chance for rain, mainly after 1 p.m. The day should be mostly sunny with a high near 57 as cooler, gusty winds from the north blow through at about 20 mph.
Saturday should provide a break from the precipitation before low rain chances return next week.
Don't let the rain get you down. Have a great Wednesday!
